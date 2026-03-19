Baksa DC chairs meeting with political parties in Mushalpur ahead of Assam Assembly elections

District Commissioner and District Election Officer (DEO) of Baksa, Kimnei Changsan, IAS, on Thursday, March 19, convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties at the DC Conference Hall in Mushalpur in connection with the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly Election, 2026.

The meeting was attended by General Observer S. Gopala Sundara Raj, IAS; Expenditure Observer Mohan Lal Meena, IDAS; Police Observer Rohith Nathan Rajagopal, IPS; SSP Ujjal Pratim Baruah, APS; ADC Arup Choudhury, along with assistant commissioners and other officials.

During the meeting, officials discussed the use of the ECI Suvidha Portal for obtaining permissions, adherence to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and compliance with expenditure monitoring guidelines. Political party representatives were sensitised on the importance of timely submission of applications and strict adherence to election norms.

The DEO highlighted the need for cooperation among all stakeholders to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections in the district. She urged all political parties to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.