Baksa District Administration pays solemn tribute to Assam's heartthrob Zubeen Garg

The District Commissioner of Baksa, Gautam Das, led a heartfelt condolence programme in memory of legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg at the District Commissioner’s office premises today, September 21.

The gathering, attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, the Assistant Commissioner, officers, and staff members of the district administration, observed prayers for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Addressing the officials and staff, Das said the people of Baksa, along with countless admirers across Assam and beyond, are united in grief over the profound loss of the beloved artist. “Zubeen Garg’s music and legacy remain an inseparable part of our cultural fabric. His absence leaves a void that can never be filled,” he remarked.

As a mark of respect, Das, accompanied by ADCs and other officials, offered floral tributes before the portrait of the late singer. Staff members also joined in paying their respects, reflecting the deep reverence and love the district holds for the iconic artist.

Remembering Garg’s enduring impact, the District Commissioner highlighted how his songs transcended age and boundaries, inspiring unity and hope. “His timeless creations will continue to guide and inspire generations to come,” he added.

The programme concluded with a collective expression of respect, underscoring the lasting influence of Zubeen Garg’s contributions to music and culture.