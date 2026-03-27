Baksa district unveils ‘Pygmy’ mascot inspired by endangered hog to boost voter awareness ahead of Assam polls

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the District Commissioner and District Election Officer of Baksa, Smti. Kimnei Changsan, IAS, on Friday, March 27, unveiled the official election mascot ‘Pygmy’ at the DC campus in Mushalpur.

The mascot draws inspiration from the endangered pygmy hog species, which has its highest concentration in Manas National Park located within the district. The initiative is part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) programme aimed at enhancing voter awareness and encouraging greater participation in the electoral process.

The unveiling programme was attended by officers and staff of the district administration. A plantation drive was also carried out on the campus following the event as part of the SVEEP activities.

Continuing its outreach efforts, the district administration organised a quiz competition at Gyanpeeth Degree College in Nikashi to engage young and first-time voters. The programme was conducted under the supervision of SVEEP Nodal Officer Smti. Dharitri Kakati, along with assisting officers and SVEEP Cell staff.

Addressing the participants, the Nodal Officer emphasised the importance of informed and active participation in the democratic process, urging first-time voters to exercise their franchise and take pride in being a part of the electoral system.