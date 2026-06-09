Baksa lunches Annual Credit Plan 2026-27, pushes for deeper financial inclusion and credit expansion

The Baksa district administration on June 9 launched the Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for 2026-27 while reviewing the performance of banks and government departments to strengthen financial inclusion and improve credit flow across the district.

The decision was taken during a combined meeting of the District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) for the quarter ended March 2026, held at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office in Mushalpur. The meeting was chaired by Baksa District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan.

The committee reviewed the performance of banks and line departments in implementing various government-sponsored schemes and assessed progress in financial inclusion initiatives across the district.

Key issues discussed included maintenance of the Credit-Deposit Ratio (CD Ratio), priority sector lending, agricultural credit, financing of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and the expansion of microcredit through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and Joint Liability Groups (JLGs).

The meeting also reviewed progress under major government schemes such as the Kisan Credit Card (KCC), National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Discussions further focused on financial literacy initiatives, the functioning of the CFL Jalah Centre, ATM installation in unbanked areas, sanction of individual SHG loans under the Swayam Siddha scheme, implementation of the National Strategy for Financial Inclusion (NSFI), and coverage of Unbanked Rural Centres (URCs).

Addressing the meeting, District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan stressed the importance of stronger coordination between banks and government departments to enhance credit outreach and ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes. She also called for regular financial awareness programmes, timely resolution of pending issues, increased field-level monitoring, and greater corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives by banks.

Representatives of banks, government departments and stakeholder agencies attended the meeting and shared suggestions aimed at improving banking services and expanding financial access across Baksa district.

