Baksa violence: Man arrested for uploading inflammatory video on Zubeen Garg

Assam Police have arrested two individuals in connection with separate incidents linked to the aftermath of singer Zubeen Garg’s unfortunate demise.



Md Rasim Ali, son of Majnu Ali of Ahopa, was taken into custody today following his identification in visuals showing him near the DY365 OB Van that caught fire during an incident in Baksa district on October 15. During interrogation, Rasim Ali stated that he was not a fan of the late singer, distancing himself from the sentiments of genuine admirers. Authorities have confirmed that a detailed investigation into his exact role in the incident is ongoing.



In a separate case, Md Injamul Hoque (27), son of Rowsot Uddin of Telia Bebejia under Juria Police Station, Nagaon, was arrested for uploading a controversial video on Facebook under the pseudonym “SK Ahmad” on 15 October 2025. The video, which pertained to Zubeen Garg’s death, reportedly included inflammatory content. Hoque admitted to sourcing the original clip from an OTT platform and adding provocative remarks before posting it on social media.



Police have stated that both cases are under active investigation and reiterated their commitment to strict action against individuals attempting to exploit sensitive events for public provocation.