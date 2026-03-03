Balipara Foundation, Gauhati University hold residential training on integrated fish farming to boost rural livelihoods

The Balipara Foundation in collaboration with the Aquaculture & Biodiversity Centre (ABC), Department of Zoology, Gauhati University, organised a two-day residential training programme on Integrated Fish Farming & Management on February 26 and 27. The initiative witnessed participation from predominantly rural farmers across Assam.

The training was aimed at enhancing scientific knowledge and practical skills among small and marginal fish farmers, while promoting biodiversity-conscious and sustainable aquaculture practices to strengthen rural livelihood opportunities.

Participants were taken on a guided field visit to the Aquaculture & Biodiversity Centre facilities, where they were introduced to indigenous fish species of Assam, scientific hatchery management, feed preparation techniques, and integrated farming models suited to local agro-climatic conditions.

Prof. Dandadhar Sarma, Co-ordinator of ABC and Head of the Department of Zoology, Gauhati University, delivered the inaugural technical session on “Introduction to Aquaculture & Indigenous Species in Assam & NE.” He highlighted the need to promote native fish species and adopt scientific aquaculture techniques to enhance productivity while conserving aquatic biodiversity.

On the concluding day, Prof. Sarma addressed participants on the scope of aquaculture as a source of livelihood enhancement and business development. He emphasised integrated approaches such as duck-cum-fish farming, scientific feed management, and improved breeding techniques to significantly increase farmers’ income and ensure long-term economic stability.

Dr. Tarachand Kumawat, Scientist at ICAR-National Bureau of Fish Genetic Resources (ICAR-NBFGR), Lucknow, delivered a session on strengthening market linkages between farmers and consumers and spreading awareness about ongoing government welfare schemes. He informed participants about financial assistance, subsidies, and technical support available to aquaculture farmers and stressed the importance of organised market access to ensure fair returns.

The programme combined theoretical sessions with hands-on demonstrations, covering topics such as sexual dimorphism in fish species, feed formulation, induced breeding techniques for ornamental and catfish species, integrated duck-cum-fish farming models, plankton management, and awareness on farmer welfare schemes.

Through this collaborative initiative, the Balipara Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening rural livelihoods through sustainable and science-based natural resource management, aligning biodiversity conservation with income-generating opportunities across Assam.