Banana fibre training empowers rural artisans in Assam under SANGAM–LICHFL CSR initiative

The Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), under the flagship CSR initiative SANGAM of LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL), has successfully conducted a comprehensive Banana Fibre Training Programme at Daranggiri in Assam’s Goalpara district. The initiative aims to empower rural communities through sustainable livelihood generation, particularly by promoting eco-friendly banana fibre-based products.

Known as Asia’s largest banana market, Daranggiri was strategically chosen for the project due to its abundant banana cultivation and potential for value-added production. The training programme focused on banana fibre extraction, product design, and value addition, providing local beneficiaries—particularly women and youth—with practical skills to craft handicraft products such as bags, mats, wall hangings, and utility items.

A significant breakthrough from the initiative has been the successful blending of banana fibre with cotton yarn to create handloom fabrics. This innovation has unlocked new possibilities in the development of sustainable home décor items including cushion covers, table runners, curtains, and lifestyle accessories. The combination of banana fibre and cotton not only enhances product durability but also adds unique texture and aesthetic appeal, boosting their potential in both domestic and international markets.

To ensure holistic utilization of the banana plant, participants were also trained in organic compost production using waste materials generated during fibre extraction. The compost has been packaged in market-ready variants of 1kg, 2kg, and 5kg, offering an additional source of income for the trainees while promoting environmentally responsible practices.

Representatives from EDII stated that the initiative seeks to achieve dual objectives—promoting sustainable, eco-friendly products and strengthening the livelihood base of rural artisans. The program emphasizes market insights, design innovation, and entrepreneurial orientation to enable participants to establish viable business ventures.

The initiative under SANGAM–LICHFL underscores LIC Housing Finance Limited’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth and sustainability through its CSR interventions. By converting agricultural waste into wealth, the project stands as a model of innovation, environmental stewardship, and rural entrepreneurship.

EDII is currently working towards establishing forward linkages for branding, marketing, and scaling up the banana fibre products, ensuring that the artisans’ efforts are transformed into sustainable enterprises.