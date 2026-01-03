Bangladesh-based IMK radical network exposed in Assam and Tripura, 11 arrested

Security agencies have uncovered a radicalisation and indoctrination network linked to a Bangladesh-based extremist outfit operating across parts of Assam and Tripura, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals from multiple districts.

The investigation revealed that the network was promoting the ideology of “Ghazwatul Hind” through online platforms and religious misinterpretation.

According to the findings, in the latter part of 2024, Nasim Uddin alias Tamim, a resident of Nichuka in Barpeta Road, came across a YouTube video preaching about the concept of “Muzaddid,” a religious saint believed in Islam to appear every 100 years to safeguard Muslims. In the comments section, Nasim Uddin responded to a user who claimed to be from Bangladesh and identified himself as Khalid. The YouTube content suggested that a Muzaddid named Imam Mahmud had already arrived on earth to preach Islamic belief.

As directed through the YouTube interaction, Nasim Uddin clicked on a user ID, which redirected him to a Telegram account named Khalid. Through this Telegram account, various religious books and so-called “Ilham” or messages of Allah were shared in PDF format. Khalid, acting on the instructions of Umar, Sujan Bin Sultan and Shamim Barah of Bangladesh, along with Mir Rahman of West Bengal and Jagir Miah of Agartala, preached Hadish claiming that the arrival of Muzaddid was reflected in religious scriptures.

Subsequently, Khalid created a Telegram group named “Purva Akash,” where he acted as the administrator initially. He later exited the group and appointed Nasim Uddin alias Tamim as the group admin. Thereafter, several individuals were added to the group, including Md. Siddik Ali, Rasidul Alom, Md. Dildar Rajjak, Md. Zakir Hussain, Junab Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Yakub Ali, Motibul Islam, Faruk Abdullah, Afrahin Hussain, Sultan Mahmud, Mohidul Islam, Chanbar Ali, Sahrukh Hussain, Mahibul Khan, Rakibul Islam, Manirul Islam, Abdur Rafique, among many others.

Investigators said that Nasim Uddin, acting on directions from Umar, Sujan Bin Sultan, Khalid and other Bangladesh-based handlers, as well as Mir Rahman of West Bengal and Jagir Miah of Tripura, circulated messages related to “Ghazwatul E Hind” within the group. Khalid also provided references to several books purportedly containing Hadish, including Biharul Anowar, Kashfool Kufa, Tarrik-e-Baghdad, Tarik-e-Dimask, and Al-Warialatul-Fitan, claiming these texts supported the arrival of Imam Mahmud as Muzaddid and called for a war against Hindustan by Muslims.

However, scrutiny of these reference books revealed that no such records or Hadish existed. Investigators subsequently established that the content being circulated was fabricated and linked to a radical organisation known as Imam Mahamuder Kafila (IMK). IMK is a Bangladesh-based offshoot of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), an extremist outfit founded in 2018 by Jewel Mahmud alias Imam Mahmud Habibullah alias Sohail, an ex-JMB cadre who claims to be the Amir of IMK. The group propagates the ideology of “Ghazwatul Hind,” which calls for Muslim rule over India through violence against Hindus.

In connection with the case, accused persons Md. Siddik Ali, Rasidul Alom, Md. Dildar Rajjak, Junab Ali, Mizanur Rahman, Afrahin Hussain, Sultan Mahmud, Sahrukh Hussain, Mahibul Khan and Nasim Uddin alias Tamim from the districts of Chirang, Baksa, Barpeta and Darrang in Assam, along with Jagir Miah of Agartala in Tripura, have been arrested and produced before the Hon’ble Court. During interrogation, the accused reportedly confessed to their involvement as alleged in the FIR.

The investigation further revealed that the accused had initiated fund collection activities in different parts of Barpeta, Chirang and other lower Assam districts to further the cause of IMK. Authorities also found that mosques where indoctrination was taking place contained references advocating armed struggle against the Indian state. Officials stated that the primary objective of the accused was to foment violent armed activities in the name of jihad and Islam and to spread communal and violent disturbances in Assam and Tripura.

Investigators also disclosed that the Amir, Nachimuddin of Barpeta, along with the arrested individual from Tripura, had travelled to Bangladesh during April–May 2024, where they allegedly attended meetings and training sessions related to extremist activities.

Authorities have confirmed that further investigation is underway in a phased manner to identify additional links, funding channels and operatives connected to the network.