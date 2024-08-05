Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma urged the Central government to prepare a 'Plan B' amid fresh protests in Bangladesh, emphasising that the situation in the country could impact the bordering states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and West Bengal. He stated that the states would be on the front line of the Bangladesh crisis.

While the Indian government issued a travel advisory earlier today urging nationals to avoid traveling to the country until further notice, the former Tipra Motha chairman exalted that the condition in Bangladesh is "quite grave".

Taking to the microblogging site X, Pradyot stated that a "strong anti India sentiment is growing just like in Maldives in Bangladesh".

He wrote, "Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam will be frontline of anything that occurs there. Government of India must have a plan B in case something happens now or in the future."

Meanwhile, Pradyot also asserted that the native people are the best defence and further urged the Centre to "prepare and empower" indigenous people in the country as a means of defence.

"Reports coming to us from Bangladesh is that Situation is quite grave in the country. The Government of India should prepare and empower the indigenous people within India," he tweeted.

Stressing the dire need for internal security to be maintained, the Tipra Motha leader stated, "We respect and admire Sheikh Hasina but life after her will not be good for internal security."

At least 98 people, including 14 police officers, were killed and hundreds wounded as a fresh wave of violence erupted across the country.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) released an official statement on August 4, strongly advising Indian citizens residing in Bangladesh to exercise extreme caution and minimise their movements.

"Given the current developments, Indian nationals are strongly advised against traveling to Bangladesh until further notice," the MEA stated. "All Indian nationals presently in Bangladesh are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and stay in contact with the High Commission of India in Dhaka through their emergency phone numbers: 8801958383679, 8801958383680, and 8801937400591."