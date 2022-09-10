Dhaka’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam while speaking to the media during an event organized by the Editors Guild of Bangladesh announced that the Chief Ministers of Northeast India have been invited for a 3-day visit to Bangladesh.

This invite will help open a new chapter of bilateral ties between Bangladesh – Northeast region of India with both the region looking forward to cement their diplomatic relations. This visit will ensure the better interest of the two sides in the case of connectivity, trans-border trade, mutual confidence.

In terms of culture, economics, language, political history, and religion, Bangladesh and India have a lot in common. Even though India played a crucial role in Bangladesh's independence, relations between New Delhi and Dhaka have never been particularly cordial or trouble-free.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina is on a four-day diplomatic visit to India. The two countries have signed seven Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) to further strengthen relations.

"India is our friend. Whenever I come here, it is a pleasure for me, especially because we always recall the contribution India has made during our liberation war. We have a friendly relationship, we are cooperating with each other," the Bangladesh Prime Minister said while speaking to the media.