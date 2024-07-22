The ongoing job quota crisis in Bangladesh has prompted approximately 120 students from Assam to return to India due to escalating violence. The crisis has significantly disrupted travel, with the internet shutdown making it challenging for students to secure travel arrangements.

Senior officials revealed that the internet blackout forced many students to rely on their families in Assam to book tickets. Students could only receive PNR numbers without printed tickets and had to proceed to the airport under these conditions.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Ajay Tewari reported that the returning students have entered India through Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district and Dawki in Meghalaya. “By Saturday night, 76 students had crossed through Dawki, while 41 entered through Sutarkandi,” Tewari stated. He added that students from the Barak Valley predominantly used Sutarkandi, while those from the Brahmaputra Valley came through Dawki. More arrivals are anticipated in the coming days.

To manage the situation, the Assam government has deployed a magistrate and a senior police official at Sutarkandi to facilitate the students’ return. Tewari also noted that students from other states, including Nepal and Bihar, are returning, with many from Tripura using the Akhaura post.

The exact number of Assamese students currently in Bangladesh remains unclear, as this information is held by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). “We are working closely with the MEA and monitoring those arriving through Sutarkandi to ensure their safe return,” Tewari added.

Karimganj District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, who visited Sutarkandi on Saturday with the Superintendent of Police, assured that the state government is in touch with the MEA to guarantee the safety of Assam residents in Bangladesh. "We are prepared to assist more students as they cross over. A magistrate and deputy SP are stationed around the clock at the border until the situation stabilizes,” Yadav said.