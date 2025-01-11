The Bangladesh Hindu Buddha Christian Unity Council has reported 1,769 communal attacks and acts of vandalism against minorities since August 4, 2024, highlighting the challenges faced by vulnerable groups. According to the Council, 2,010 incidents targeted the lives, properties, and places of worship of minority communities, sparking widespread concerns over their safety.



In response, Bangladesh Police have launched a comprehensive review of the Council's claims, visiting all identified locations and individuals. Authorities have urged affected persons to file formal complaints, with necessary security measures put in place. So far, 62 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 35 individuals.



Preliminary investigations suggest a significant political dimension to the reported incidents. Out of the 1,769 cases:

1,234 were identified as politically motivated.

20 were confirmed as communal in nature.

161 claims were found to be unsubstantiated.

The Council's report highlighted that 82.8% of the alleged incidents occurred on August 5, 2024—the day Sheikh Hasina was removed from power—with 1,452 attacks claimed on that day alone.

Beyond the Council's report, police registered 134 additional complaints of communal violence between August 5, 2024, and January 8, 2025. These resulted in:

53 additional cases filed.

65 arrests made.

In total, since August 4, 2024, authorities have registered 115 cases and arrested 100 individuals in connection with communal violence.

The Interim Government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy towards communal violence, pledging to uphold human rights irrespective of creed, ethnicity, or gender. Police have been directed to take strict action against perpetrators, while compensation for victims has been announced.

To enhance reporting and prevention, police have introduced a dedicated WhatsApp number for communal violence complaints and maintain regular dialogue with minority community leaders. The National Emergency Services (999) has been integrated with a Focal Point at police headquarters to expedite responses to communal violence.