Bangladesh summons acting Indian envoy over Assam CM's remarks

The Bangladesh government has summoned acting Indian High Commissioner Pawan Badhe to formally protest recent remarks allegedly made by Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the repatriation of alleged illegal immigrants from Assam.

According to reports, the acting Indian envoy was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka on the afternoon of April 30, where Bangladeshi officials conveyed their concerns over the comments and stressed the need to avoid statements that could negatively affect bilateral ties between the two countries.

The diplomatic development follows a statement made by the Assam Chief Minister on April 26, where he stated that 20 foreign nationals were apprehended in Assam and “pushed back to Bangladesh.”

In a post on social media platform X, Sarma had said, “Rude people don't understand soft language,” while referring to action against alleged infiltrators.

Bangladesh reportedly described such public remarks as “counterproductive” and cautioned that statements on sensitive bilateral matters should be handled with restraint to preserve the cooperative relationship shared by the neighbouring countries.

The latest development comes amid evolving diplomatic dynamics between India and Bangladesh following recent political changes in Dhaka, even as both countries continue engagement on trade, connectivity, and regional cooperation.