Bangladesh unrest worrying, Assam may feel impact; ‘jihadi sleeper cells’ remain a concern: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on January 6 said the prevailing situation in neighbouring Bangladesh is a matter of serious concern and cautioned that its fallout could be felt in Assam in the coming days. He also claimed that “jihadi elements” have long been present in the state and warned that some may still be operating as sleeper cells.

“Whatever is happening in Bangladesh is a cause of concern for us. Torture on Hindus is increasing day by day. The situation is worrying and we may see its effect in Assam too,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an official programme.

Referring to the recent incidents across the border, the chief minister said violence targeting the Hindu community in Bangladesh has intensified over the past few weeks, with mob attacks and clandestine violence emerging as a major crisis amid the country’s changing political landscape. He stressed the need for heightened vigilance and close monitoring of developments.

“So, we have to remain cautious and monitor the situation. We will also have to give courage to Bangladesh’s Hindu society,” Sarma said. According to the 2022 census, Bangladesh has a Hindu population of around 13.13 million, accounting for nearly 7.95 per cent of its total population.

Speaking on fundamentalist activities within Assam, Sarma said security agencies have repeatedly found evidence of extremist presence over the past decade. “Jihadis are there in Assam and we are getting proof repeatedly in the last 10 years. There may be some elements hiding somewhere even now, maybe they are part of sleeper cells. These are all matters of concern,” he said.

The chief minister added that Assam’s security situation has always been sensitive and will continue to be so until there is a broader improvement in the regional and geopolitical scenario.

In December last year, police arrested 11 people in Assam and Tripura for their alleged links with Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups, which were reportedly planning to destabilise the Northeast, officials had said at the time.