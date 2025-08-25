Bangladeshi aaye to kya hua: Ex-member of Planning Commission on illegal migrants in Assam

Controversy erupted after activist and former Planning Commission member Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, during her recent visit to Assam, made remarks suggesting that Bangladeshis have a right to reside in the state. Hameed’s comments came amid ongoing eviction drives and actions against illegal immigrants.





“What is wrong if they are Bangladeshis? Bangladeshis are also humans. Earth is so large; Bangladeshis can live here. Not depriving anyone’s rights,” Hameed stated. She further added, “Allah has made this earth for humans, not for devils. If a person is standing on earth, to evict them is quamat (apocalypse) for Muslims.”





Hameed accused the Assam government of targeting Muslims by labelling them as Bangladeshis and dismissed claims that illegal immigrants are infringing on the rights of Indian citizens as “extremely mischievous and detrimental to humanity.”





Union Minister Kiren Rijiju strongly criticised her remarks, taking to social media platform X to call her statements “misleading in the name of humanity.” Rijiju accused Hameed of undermining India’s sovereignty and identity. Quoting her video, Rijiju wrote, “Misleading in the name of humanity. It’s about our land and identity. Why the minority Buddhists, Christians, Hindus & Sikhs in Bangladesh and Pakistan are persecuted & tortured? Syeda Hameed may be closest to Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi but shouldn't support illegal migrants.”





Syeda Hameed, along with a delegation including Prashant Bhushan, Harsh Mandar, Jawahar Sircar, and others, visited Assam to assess the situation regarding citizenship, evictions, and treatment of Muslims in the state.



Speaking to reporters, Syeda Hameed criticized the Assam government for allegedly creating hardships for the Muslim community, accusing them of being Bangladeshi nationals. While she acknowledged that the state is deporting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Prashant Bhushan claimed that Indian Muslims are being forced out of Assam and sent to Bangladesh.



“It is clear that the Assam government under Himanta Biswa Sarma is engaged in unlawful and illegal activities, including pushing out Indian citizens to Bangladesh, evicting people from their land, and demolishing homes,” Bhushan alleged.



The delegation stated that they visited Assam to engage with local residents and understand ground realities. However, they claimed that their access to Goalpara district, where evictions from forest land have reportedly taken place, was restricted.



The visit was organized at the invitation of Asom Nagarik Sanmilan, a local forum of civil society members. Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, a member of the forum, said the organization frequently invites eminent personalities to discuss current developments and offer perspectives on pressing issues in the state.





The comments have sparked a heated debate over immigration, minority rights, and national sovereignty in Assam and across the country.