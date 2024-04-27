A Bangladeshi child, who accidentally entered India in the year 2021, was finally returned to his family in Jamalpur District, Bangladesh, after 3 years. The District Legal Service Authority of South Salmara Mankachar (DLSA SSM) played a crucial role in providing legal assistance and ensuring the safe repatriation of the child.

The incident began in 2021 when the child accidentally entered India through the Indo-Bangla border in Mankachar, Assam. The Mankachar police rescued the child and initiated case number 892/2021 at the Mankachar police station. Subsequently, the child was placed under the care of Assam's Boko Child Protection Cell.

The DLSA SSM provided legal support throughout the process, working towards the safe reunion of the child with his family.

On April 26, in a collaborative effort involving Legal Aid Defence Counsel, SSM, Assam police (Border Police South Salmara Mankachar), and Meghalaya police ICP Dalu, West Garo Hills, the child was handed over to the Border Guard Police of Bangladesh. This marked a significant milestone as the child was finally reunited with their family after a prolonged separation of three years.

The DLSA SSM expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and cooperation extended by His Excellency High Commissioner Bangladesh and officials of Bangladesh Border Guard Police.

The family members expressed immense relief and gratitude to the officials of the legal services authority, police personnel, and Border Security Force for their efforts in facilitating the safe return of their child.