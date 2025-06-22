Bangladeshi man held in Assam's Gauripur after attempted elopement with local woman

A Bangladeshi man was taken into custody in Assam’s Gauripur after he allegedly crossed the border and attempted to elope with a local woman he met through Facebook.

The individual, identified as Rittik Chandra Paul from West Vasantpur in the Fulgazi Feni district of Bangladesh, was intercepted by local residents while trying to leave with the woman from Darchuka, a locality in Gauripur. Residents, suspicious of the duo’s movements, intervened and alerted the police after detaining both individuals.

According to police sources, Paul had entered India illegally with the intention of eloping. Upon questioning, authorities confirmed his foreign nationality. He is currently being held at the Gauripur police station, where further investigation is underway.

Local law enforcement is now working to determine how Paul managed to cross the border and whether others were involved in facilitating his movement. The incident has raised concerns about the monitoring of international borders and the role of social media in enabling such cross-border incidents.

Officials say appropriate legal action will follow pending the outcome of the inquiry.