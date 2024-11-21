A Bangladeshi national identified as Siham Uddin (30) escaped from police custody at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) late Wednesday, November 20 night.

The fugitive, who was apprehended two months ago for illegal entry into India, had been under the custody of Hailakandi police at the time of his escape.

Siham was initially arrested in Dhanipur, under the Lala police station in Hailakandi district, and subsequently detained at the district jail. However, citing health issues, he was admitted to SMCH on November 10 for medical treatment.

Despite being guarded by three police personnel, Siham managed to exploit a security lapse and fled the hospital premises. Authorities have launched an extensive manhunt to track down the escapee, and a detailed investigation is underway to uncover the circumstances leading to the breach.

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