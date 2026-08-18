Bangladeshi national ordered to leave Assam following conviction in South Salmara-Mankachar

The District Magistrate of South Salmara-Mankachar district has ordered the expulsion of a Bangladeshi national from Assam under Section 2(b) of the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, following his conviction in a case related to illegal entry into India.

According to an order issued on August 14, Mohammad Masood alias Mister, aged around 24, a resident of Ratanpur village under Rowmari police station in Bangladesh’s Kurigram district, was apprehended by BSF personnel in the Jordanga BOP area on January 13, 2026, for allegedly entering India illegally. He was subsequently handed over to Mankachar Police Station.

A case, Mankachar PS Case No. 07/2026, corresponding to PRC No. 53/2026, was registered against him under Section 324(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 21 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, and Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, South Salmara-Mankachar, convicted Masood in an order dated July 21, 2026, and sentenced him to one month, seven months and three months of simple imprisonment respectively under the three provisions. The sentences were ordered to run concurrently, with set-off granted for the period already spent in detention.

The sentence expired on August 12, after which Masood was shifted from District Jail, Dhubri, to the Matia Holding Centre in Goalpara for further action towards his deportation or repatriation to Bangladesh. The Senior Superintendent of Police (B), South Salmara-Mankachar, had also requested the issuance of an expulsion order to facilitate his lawful removal.

The District Magistrate observed that the offences involved unauthorised entry into India by damaging international border fencing and had a direct bearing on border security and immigration law enforcement. The order stated that the continued presence of the foreign national in Assam was detrimental to general public interest and the internal security of the State.

The order directs Mohammad Masood to leave the territory of Assam within 24 hours of receiving the order, through the South Salmara-Mankachar/Dhubri route, for lawful deportation or repatriation to Bangladesh through the competent authorities. Failure to comply would invite appropriate action under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, and other applicable laws.

The authorities have also been directed to take necessary follow-up measures. The Senior Superintendent of Police (B), South Salmara-Mankachar, has been instructed to capture the foreign national’s biometric and demographic details on the Foreigner Identification Portal and ensure his removal. The SSP (B), Goalpara, has been tasked with taking necessary steps for deportation or repatriation.

The order further directs the concerned authorities to take appropriate action regarding any Aadhaar card, electoral-roll entry or ration card held by the foreign national, and to take necessary steps concerning any movable or immovable property held by him.