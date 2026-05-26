Bangladeshi national surrenders before Assam's Sribhumi court

A Bangladeshi national surrendered before a court in Sribhumi district of Assam after allegedly entering India illegally through the help of a broker.

The individual has been identified as Din Islam Sheikh, a resident of Barguni village under Gopalganj upazila in Bangladesh.

According to sources, Din Islam Sheikh allegedly entered India from Bangladesh with the assistance of a broker identified as “Rugby.” After entering the country, he reportedly travelled first to Guwahati and later reached Silchar by train after losing contact with the broker.

Police said the man later came to Sribhumi after learning about possible border routes to return to Bangladesh.

He reportedly appeared before the District Judge’s Court in Sribhumi seeking assistance to return to his home country. The court subsequently sent him to police custody.

Authorities are yet to ascertain through which border route he entered India.

According to a lawyer associated with the District Legal Services Authority, the man believed he could return to Bangladesh legally through court intervention and therefore approached the legal services authorities for help.

Police have taken him into custody and are expected to produce him before the court again. Further legal procedures and action will be taken as per court directives.