Assam: Two illegal Bangladeshi nationals held in Bongaigaon amid statewide deportation drive

Two Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in Bongaigaon by security forces while attempting to board a train to Mumbai using forged Indian documents.

The arrests were made during a joint operation by the New Bongaigaon Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The first individual, identified as Mohammad Golam Rabbani, was intercepted by the GRP. His brother, Asarul Islam, was subsequently detained by the RPF within the railway premises.

Both individuals are confirmed to be residents of the Rajshahi district in Bangladesh. They had allegedly entered Assam illegally through the porous India-Bangladesh border via Meghalaya.

Authorities revealed that the duo intended to reach Mumbai to seek employment as laborers. Their travel route involved boarding the Tambaram Express from New Bongaigaon Junction. However, their plans were thwarted by alert railway security personnel.

Upon interrogation, officials recovered forged Indian Aadhaar cards from their possession, which were reportedly fabricated in West Bengal. Preliminary investigations suggest the involvement of a broader cross-border network that may have facilitated their illegal entry and planned movement across Indian states.

The two have been taken into custody for further investigation, and the matter is being closely monitored in coordination with intelligence and immigration authorities.