Amid ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, early August 10, Saturday morning witnessed a significant breach at the international border near Dhubri district in Assam.

A group of at least 10 to 15 Bangladeshi nationals reportedly crossed beyond Gate No. 50, trying to 'forcibly' enter the Indian villages of Bhogdanga and Faushkarkuti, in Dhubri, both of which lie beyond the border fence.

These villages, located within the Berbhangi Gaon Panchayat under the jurisdiction of Dhubri district, occupy a crucial geographic area across 684 bighas. They form part of India's "chicken neck" region, with a population of 642 residents. The villages are surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, bordered by Choto Khamar to the east, Balabari to the west, and Shiparhat to the south, all within Kurigram district of Bangladesh.

As soon as reports of Bangladeshi nationals attempting to enter the region surfaced, Border Security Force (BSF) and local police officials stationed along the border responded swiftly to manage the situation and prevent any escalation.

The Bangladeshi nationals came from Nageshwari Upazila in the Kurigram district and Teprakuti and Devi Bari region, under the Kasakata police station, according to sources.

In light of the growing tensions, law enforcement agencies have set up a temporary camp in the area, reinforcing security with additional BSF and Assam Police personnel.

Sources indicate that the situation was brought under control swiftly, ensuring the safety and security of the local residents who firmly identify as Indian nationals despite the proximity to Bangladesh.

As per sources, the Bangladeshi nationals have been stopped from entering the region further while attempts to push them back are underway in coordination with Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB).