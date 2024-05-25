Two Bangladeshi nationals were kidnapped by a group of miscreants on May 23, in the Aminarchar area of Dhubri, Assam. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 15 lakh and threatened to kill the victims if the amount was not paid.

The Dhubri police caught the kidnappers red-handed during the ransom settlement, which was supposed to be conducted through a hawala transaction. The victims, taking advantage of the situation, alerted the nearest Bazar Town Police Out Post.

The victims were identified as Rabiul Islam, a 27-year-old from Mahalguri, Jamalpur, and Mostofa Kamal, a 36-year-old from Faridpur Sadar, Faridpur, Bangladesh. The abduction suspects were apprehended and the kidnapped individuals were successfully rescued as a result of the police's prompt action.

Four accused, identified as Akabar Ali, Shahalom, Asmat Ali, and Askad Ali, residents of Aminarchar, were arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.