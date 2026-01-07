Bangladesh’s political situation extremely bad: Assam minister Atul Bora amid attacks on Hindus

Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora on January 7, expressed serious concern over the worsening political and security situation in Bangladesh, particularly in the wake of repeated attacks on the Hindu community, describing the situation in the neighbouring country as “extremely bad.”

Speaking to reporters in Golaghat, Bora, who is also the president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), said incidents involving the killing and persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh were not new but must be strongly condemned. “The killings of Hindus in Bangladesh have been happening for a long time. It is not something new. But we condemn these incidents,” he said.

The senior Assam minister said that while the security situation along the India–Bangladesh border has improved compared to earlier years, authorities remain on high alert. “Earlier, there were many infiltration cases, but now the numbers have come down. At present, the BSF and Assam Police are maintaining strict vigilance,” he said.

Bora cautioned that the developments in Bangladesh could pose a threat to Assam’s indigenous population as well as India’s territorial integrity. “Bangladesh is indeed creating a threat to the local people of Assam and to the integrity of India. Therefore, the Government of India should take strong steps,” he asserted. He also flagged concerns over the presence of “jihadi elements,” while assuring that the Assam Police is closely monitoring the situation.

The remarks come amid a surge in communal violence in Bangladesh ahead of the country’s 13th National Parliamentary Election. According to the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, at least 51 incidents of communal violence were reported in December alone. These included 10 murders, 10 cases of theft and robbery, 23 incidents involving the occupation of homes, businesses, temples and land, looting and arson, four cases of arrest and torture on false allegations of religious defamation and being “agents of RAW,” one attempted rape, and three cases of physical assault.

The Council said the violence has continued into the first week of January. On January 2, paddy land belonging to Satya Ranjan Das in Ramgati, Lakshmipur, was set on fire. On January 3, businessman Khokan Chandra Das was hacked and set ablaze in Shariatpur, leading to his death. On the same day, the family of Milan Das in Chattogram was allegedly held hostage during a robbery, while another robbery was reported from Cumilla, where gold, silver and cash were looted from the house of Sanu Das.

On January 4, a gold trader, Shubho Poddar, was gagged and robbed of gold ornaments from his shop, while in Jhenaidah’s Kaliganj area, a 40-year-old Hindu widow was allegedly raped, tied to a tree and tortured. Religious extremists also reportedly demanded the removal of Kurigram District Commissioner Annapurna Debnath, accusing her of bias for performing her election duties. On the same day, police arrested local NCP leader MA Tafsir and an associate while they were allegedly attempting to extort money from a Hindu household in Dinajpur.

On January 5, Rana Pratap Bairagi, an ice factory owner, was publicly shot and had his throat slit in Jashore, while grocery shop owner Mani Chakraborty was stabbed to death in Narsingdi.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Oikya Parishad has strongly condemned the incidents, stating that minority communities across the country are living in fear and uncertainty ahead of the elections. The organisation said minorities are apprehensive about being able to vote freely and alleged that communal miscreants are attempting to prevent minority voters from exercising their democratic rights.

The Parishad has urged the Bangladesh government and the Election Commission to take immediate and effective steps to curb the violence and ensure the safety of minority communities.

(Inputs from ANI)