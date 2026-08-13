Bank accounts made mandatory for Assam HSLC 2027 candidates ahead of form fill-up

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has made it mandatory for all students appearing in the HSLC Examination 2027 to have individual bank accounts.

According to an official notification issued on August 11, the form fill-up process for the HSLC Examination 2027 is tentatively scheduled to begin from the first week of October 2026. Providing the applicant's bank account number will be mandatory during the form-filling process.

The board has directed all Inspectors of Schools to instruct heads of educational institutions in their respective districts to ensure that all Class X students open individual bank accounts before the form-fill-up process begins, if they have not already done so.

The directive has been issued by N.N. Nath, ACS, Secretary, ASSEB, Division-I, from the board's headquarters in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati.

Schools have been asked to complete the process well in advance to ensure that students do not face difficulties during the HSLC 2027 form-fill-up process.