Bank employees observe nationwide strike, hold protest rally in Assam's Kokrajhar

Bank employees across the country observed a strike on Friday, September 11, with employees in Assam's Kokrajhar also staging a protest demanding a five-day working week.

In Kokrajhar town, bank employees took out a protest rally from the main branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) to the Central Bank.

The employees demanded that banks remain closed for one day every week and operate for only five days a week.

The employees said they would hold another three-day strike on September 28, 29 and 30 if the government failed to address their demands.

They said banking services would be affected across the country during the proposed three-day strike.