In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that banned broiler chicken is being smuggled into Assam through various routes from West Bengal. Despite the government's order to ban the sale and consumption of broiler chicken, a syndicate mafia is running the illegal trade with impunity.

Reports suggest that at night, a group of people cross over to Assam from West Bengal with VIP vehicles to collect broiler chicken-filled vehicles from various routes. The syndicate is reportedly active from 11 pm to 5:30 am, and it remains a mystery with whose blessings this syndicate is being run.

The supply of broiler chicken is being run by showing thumbs to the Simultapu and Sapkata police, and the cycle of supplying broiler chicken has now rendered nights sleepless for many villages on the Assam-Bengal border.

Shimulatapur police recently seized four illegal broiler-filled pickups at Chorangi Mor in Shimulatapur. The seized vehicles are AS 15 C 9504, AS 01 LC 8491, AS 26 C 5864, and AS 26 C 8040. However, what action the Shimulatapur police and Gossaigaon police take against these syndicate mafias remains to be seen.

The smuggling of banned broiler chicken not only poses a threat to the health of consumers but also hampers the livelihood of poultry farmers in Assam who are struggling to sell their produce due to the ban.

It is high time that the Animal Husbandry department and the police take stringent action against these syndicate mafias and put an end to this illegal trade once and for all.