Continuing its active participation in the drive against drugs, Guwahati Railway Police (GRP) apprehended two people in Rajdhani Express (Train No 20503) with 73 kgs of Morphine valued at Rs 70 lakhs.

Sources claimed that the smugglers were allegedly transporting the Morphine from Dimapur to Lucknow.

All necessary legal actions have been initiated against the arrested.

The Navi Mumbai police earlier confiscated 73.06kg of Morphine valued at Rs 365 crore in the international market from a shipping container that landed at the Nhava Sheva port.