The banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on February 1 released a letter questioning Assam police for not taking any action against Manash Chaliha.

In a letter, the banned outfit stated, "We have noticed that Chaliha made some serious allegations and insulting remarks against the ULFA (I) chief through his Facebook live yesterday and this will surely be considered."

Further to the outfit in its letter stated neither the ULFA (I) chief nor any member of our organization has telephoned Manash Chaliha and there is no need to do that.

The outfit in its letter also pointed out that "if Manash Chaliha is not affiliated with the Assam administration, then why has the Assam Police not taken any action so far on how Manash Chaliha could use the number plate in the name of “Government of Assam” in his private vehicle? Even after recovery of arms from Manash Chaliha, why is Assam Police providing cover to him."



The banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on January 28 released a confessional video of one of its members, suspected of spying.

The video, shared on YouTube, showed ULFA-I leaders announcing the arrest of Manash Borgohain alias Mukut Axom for 'breaching' the outfit's Constitution.



Also Read: Alleged 'spy' Manash Borgohain, not officer Manashjyoti Burhagohain in ULFA-I video, clarifies Assam Police

Following his arrest, Mukut Axom through a video message confessed that he was sent by Assam state authorities to spy on ULFA-I. He revealed his work with the Special Branch of Assam Police since 2021 and his involvement in a mission to monitor ULFA-I's activities.

In his confessional video, Mukut Axom said, “I have been working in the Special Branch of Assam Police and as a sub-inspector since 2021. My ID No is – IG8371963421. Through this Id no. you will be able to identify me as SB’s sub-inspector. I have been kept engaged in a special mission since being inducted in the Special Branch in 2021. Through that mission, I was directed to work against ULFA-I and keep a tab on the organisation’s activities. Through continued enactment and efforts to gain the trust of the members of the group, we were over a period of time able to gain the trust of the organisation”

“Following this, I joined ULFA-I in November. It was my mission to join ULFA-I. There was no such ideology brainwashing before joining the outfit. It was completely a mission. I was made part of the mission by Manash Chaliha and Digambar Pandey while I was directed for the mission by GP Singh, Partha Sarathi Mahanta and Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta who was the DGP in 2021.

On January 31, Manash Chaliha speaking to the media said, "I don't know Manas Borgohain and have no such contact with me. I passed engineering in 2012 and have been working in several multinational companies since then till now. No one has anything to do with me whether it is the police or ULFA."

"Since 2012, I have often been out of Assam for work. Manas Borgohain claimed that I am the zonal head of SB or an officer of RAW. This is completely baseless. From 2021 to 2023 I was working outside Assam in Vijayawada and Meghalaya for work. For the last one year, I have been working with the government in Aizawl, Mizoram. Now I am planning to leave that work and do business on my own."

Manas Chaliha, a young man, alleged that he has been suffering from anxiety and insecurity since the video published by ULFA (I). The youth said he and his family members were also worried.

"Now there is an extreme threat to me and my family because Manas Borgohain has made baseless statements. If Manas Borgohain can give any photo or information during his time with him, I will die socially," says Chahila.

Commenting that the car in the photo published by ULFA (I) belonged to him, Manas Chaliha said that in the year 2022, he sold the car to MD Motors in Chachal.

After the photo was circulated, he informed MD Motors about the change in the name of the owner of the car. But the person who bought the car did not change the name.

It is to be noted that in the video sent by ULFA (I), a man named Manas Borgohain has repeatedly taken the name of Manas Chaliha and the commander of the organization Paresh Baruah has also mentioned to the media how Manas got the car with a government logo. But all these allegations have been denied by Manas Chaliha.