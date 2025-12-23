Barak Valley rail upgrade becomes reality as Silchar–Agartala Express shifts to LHB coaches from Jan 2026

The Silchar–Agartala–Silchar Express and the Agartala–Dharmanagar–Agartala Passenger trains will be converted to modern LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coaches from January 1, 2026.

The decision, formalised through an official notification issued by the Northeast Frontier Railway on December 22, has been described as a historic milestone for the region.

According to the notification issued by the Office of the Principal Chief Operations Manager, NFR, the conversion date of Train No. 15664/15663 Silchar–Agartala–Silchar Express (Daily) and Train No. 55675/55676 Agartala–Dharmanagar–Agartala Passenger (Daily) from conventional coaches to LHB rakes has been preponed.

The Silchar-originating service will operate with LHB coaches from January 1, 2026, while the Agartala-originating services will follow from January 2, 2026.

Welcoming the development, Silchar Lok Sabha MP Parimal Suklabaidya said the upgrade marks the fulfilment of a long-standing promise to the people of the Barak Valley.

He stated that the transition to LHB coaches was the result of persistent efforts in Parliament, where he repeatedly raised concerns regarding the condition of trains serving the region and the need for safer, more dignified travel.

Suklabaidya credited the NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for responding to the concerns of commuters from the Northeast. He said the move reflects the Centre’s commitment to inclusive development and strengthening connectivity in border and peripheral regions. Quoting the Prime Minister, he said the development of the Northeast is a matter of commitment and that the region is seen as a gateway to India’s future prosperity.

Railway officials said the introduction of LHB coaches will significantly enhance passenger safety and comfort. LHB coaches are equipped with anti-climbing features to prevent telescoping during accidents, improved suspension systems for smoother travel, modular interiors, and better hygiene standards. The revised rake composition will include modern self-generating power cars, ensuring more reliable onboard facilities.

The conversion also marks a qualitative shift in railway services for the Barak Valley, which has long demanded parity with other regions in terms of infrastructure and passenger amenities. With the rollout of LHB coaches, the Silchar–Agartala rail corridor enters a new phase of modernisation, aligning with the Centre’s broader push for railway upgradation under the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Railway authorities said the change is part of a larger plan to replace conventional ICF coaches with LHB rakes across important routes in the Northeast. For passengers in southern Assam and Tripura, the long-awaited upgrade is being seen as a tangible sign that promises made for the region are now translating into delivery on the ground.

