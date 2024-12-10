District Commissioner Barpeta, Rohan Kumar Jha, on December 9 took stock of an accident near Howly Town and suggested measures to ensure such incidents can be averted.

The DC was accompanied by ADC Jayanta Bora, Additional Superintendent of Police, the District Transport Officer, and other officials as he surveyed the spot where the vehicle had skidded off the road, landed on the divider, and crashed into trees and other upright objects.

Blinkers and reflectors should be installed at accident-prone zones and rumble strips should be placed where there are cuts in the divider, the DC advised, adding that signages at turns have to be highlighted at the earliest with fresh paint.

DC Jha stressed that special emphasis on safety has to be given at sharp turns. He has also urged officials to use bright paint to highlight erect objects, including trees, especially on the dividers.

Experts from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) assured the DC that they would complete the recommended work within a day.

In view of a greater possibility of accidents because of the prevalence of fog during the winter season, the DC has cautioned against speeding on the highways, as it could cause drivers to lose control over their vehicle.