Barpeta district, Assam, celebrated National Voters' Day on Friday (24/01/2025) through a slew of activities. Held each year on January 25, the event marks the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, the constitutional body founded in 1950.

The central programme, held at the Madhab College, Barpeta, saw the district administration encouraging youngsters to participate in the voting exercise. The event was attended by Election Officer Rituparna Buragohain, ACS, Prakash Sarma, Principal, MC College, Abani Kumar Das, Assistant Professor, Dr. Roman Borgohain, Assistant Professor, DIPRO, Barpeta, and students from the college.

Each guest underscored the importance of voting in building a robust democracy. Election Officer, Barpeta, stressed the importance of National Voters' Day and called for spreading more awareness among voters to bolster participation.

Prakash Sarma, Principal, of Madhab Choudhury College, stressed the importance of the electoral system for a free and fair democracy. Assistant Professor Abani Kumar Das stressed the importance of a participatory democracy to ensure that each citizen's voice is heard. This, he underscored, would be made possible by encouraging maximum voter participation in each election.

DIPRO, Barpeta, urged the gathering to become informed on various facets of the process through government websites and mobile applications such as "SVEEP."

An impromptu speech competition was organized, in which students addressed the significance of participating in the voting process.

To mark the occasion, officials across Barpeta, including at the District Commissioner's office, took the National Voters' Day pledge to uphold the democratic traditions of the country and the dignity of free, fair, and peaceful elections.