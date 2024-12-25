Barpeta district in Assam concluded a successful observance of the nationwide "Good Governance Week" initiative from December 19 to 24. The district organized special camps at multiple administrative levels, emphasizing transparency, accountability, and citizen-centric governance, in alignment with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision of grassroots development and effective governance practices.

The week-long campaign, titled "Sushasan Saptah – Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore," was a collaborative effort involving the Central and State Governments. Various administrative offices, including Circle Offices, Municipal Boards, Block Development Offices, and other departments, conducted camps to address public grievances and ensure prompt resolution through platforms like "Sewa Setu" and the CPGRAMS portal. The initiative saw enthusiastic participation from the residents of Barpeta.



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On December 23, a District-Level Dissemination Workshop was held at the District Commissioner's Conference Hall to mark the culmination of the week. The workshop was graced by Thaneswar Malakar, IAS (Retd.), and former Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta, as the Chief Guest. It featured discussions on the district's ongoing developmental initiatives and governance practices, with a focus on identifying and implementing measures for further improvement.

At the launch of the campaign, Barpeta District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, IAS, emphasized the importance of effective service delivery at these camps. He encouraged officials to ensure the resolution of the maximum number of grievances while raising public awareness about the initiative. Residents were urged to bring forward their longstanding issues for resolution, ensuring widespread participation and impact.

Barpeta's observance of Good Governance Week stands as a testament to its commitment to fostering citizen-oriented administration and strengthening governance at the grassroots level.