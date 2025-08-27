Barpeta handloom sector gets boost through RAMP workshop on training, branding, and e-commerce

The handloom and handicraft sector of Barpeta received a significant push today with a technical workshop organized under the RAMP (Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance) scheme at the DRDA Conference Hall, attracting around 250 artisans, craftsmen, and entrepreneurs.

Supported by the District Industries & Commerce Centre (DICC), Barpeta, and implemented by ASIDC in association with NEHHDC, the workshop served as a platform for knowledge sharing, training, and skill enhancement. Key attendees included Diganta Baishya, ACS and CEO Zilla Parishad; Arup Kumar Deka, GM (i/c), DICC; Chittaran Choudhury, Assistant Director, Department of Handloom, Barpeta; Shaqib Hussain, NEHHDC expert; and Yesmin Laskar, RAMP consultant, ASIDC.



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Experts highlighted the government’s commitment to empowering artisans under the “Make in Assam” initiative. Sessions focused on product design, packaging, quality improvement, marketing strategies, ODOP, GI tagging, and leveraging digital platforms such as ONDC, GeM, Amazon, Flipkart, and social media to expand market reach.

The workshop also included a product exhibition, hands-on branding and digital marketing training, and modules on financial literacy, SHG funding models, loan opportunities, and export potential. Certificates were distributed at the conclusion, encouraging artisans to take full advantage of RAMP to elevate Barpeta’s handloom and handicraft sector to global competitiveness.