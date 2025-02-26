Barpeta saw a significant boost in industrial investment on Tuesday, February 26, as 75 Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) worth Rs 202.22 crore were signed at the District Commissioner’s Office.

The agreements mark a crucial step in advancing the state government’s initiative, Advantage Assam 2.0, aimed at fostering industrial growth and employment generation.

The event, chaired by Barpeta District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, brought together entrepreneurs, government officials, and key stakeholders. Additional District Commissioner Kaustav Kalita and General Manager (i/c) of the District Industries and Commerce Centre (DICC), Barpeta, Pranjan Rajmedhi, were also in attendance.

Proceedings began with entrepreneurs joining a virtual screening of the Prime Minister’s speech, followed by the official inauguration by DC Jha. In his address, Jha underlined the importance of Advantage Assam 2.0 in driving economic progress and outlined the government’s commitment to supporting local industries.

Entrepreneurs took the stage to share their business plans and discuss their expectations from the administration, stressing the need for infrastructure development and sustained policy support.

General Manager DICC Pranjan Rajmedhi highlighted various schemes under the Industries, Commerce, and Public Enterprises Department, including financial assistance and subsidies aimed at bolstering entrepreneurship. He assured continued government support to help businesses expand and overcome challenges.

A major announcement came from DC Jha, who confirmed the allocation of industrial land to facilitate new investments. A 40-bigha industrial park under AIDC Ltd. at Bahari and an additional 20-bigha site at Sorbhog will soon be available for investors, with further land allotments in the pipeline.

Among the sectors attracting the most investment were healthcare, food processing, and hospitality, signalling strong industrial diversification in the region. The signed MOUs are expected to pave the way for enhanced business opportunities and economic development in Barpeta.