Barpeta hosts Sampoornata Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh and Akanksha Haat to celebrate grassroots progress

Chandra Mohan Patowary, the Guardian Minister of Barpeta district, on August 5 inaugurated the District-Level Sampoornata Abhiyaan Samman Samaroh and launched the five-day “Akanksha Haat” exhibition at the Chayaram Girls’ High School Playground.

The event was attended by DC Barpeta, CEO of Zilla Parishad, DDC, ADCs, and Heads of Departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Guardian Minister Patowary praised the efforts of NITI Aayog in supporting Barpeta’s lone aspirational block, Mandia. He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and local entrepreneurs in advancing the district’s developmental journey. Highlighting significant strides in education and entrepreneurship, the Minister called upon the people of Barpeta to become innovators and active participants in the district’s progress.

DC Barpeta lauded the teamwork of various block and departmental functionaries, as well as community members, emphasizing that such initiatives reflect the collective strength of governance and public cooperation.

A wide cross-section of officers and frontline workers from health, education, panchayat, and social welfare departments were felicitated during the event for their outstanding service and commitment. Additional District Commissioners Moishumi Chetia, Jayanta Bora, and Geetashri Lachit were also felicitated for their contributions to governance and implementation of government initiatives.

Akanksha Haat, a five-day exhibition running from August 5 to 9, 2025, showcases a variety of products from SHGs and local enterprises, aiming to promote grassroots entrepreneurship and rural livelihoods.