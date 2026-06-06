Barpeta Medical College collaborates with Assam Cancer Care Foundation on cancer awareness initiatives

In a significant development for Assam’s healthcare sector, Barpeta Medical College and Hospital (BMCH) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) to strengthen collaborative efforts in cancer detection, prevention, awareness and community outreach.

The agreement marks the first instance of a medical college and hospital in Assam entering into a formal partnership with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Under the MoU, BMCH and the Foundation will jointly undertake a range of initiatives aimed at improving cancer awareness and facilitating early diagnosis. Activities such as cancer screening programmes, health camps and public awareness campaigns, which were previously conducted independently by the Foundation, will now be carried out in collaboration with the medical institution.

The Department of Community Medicine at Barpeta Medical College will play a central role in implementing the programmes and coordinating outreach activities under the partnership.

The agreement also provides for the involvement of postgraduate students from the medical college, enabling them to participate in and contribute to the Foundation’s cancer-related initiatives. The move is expected to enhance practical learning opportunities for students while strengthening community-based healthcare interventions.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Cancer Care Foundation Chief Operating Officer, retired Major General Dr. Jayaprakash Yadav, said the organisation remains committed to its mission of conducting health screenings for one crore people across Assam. He stated that the initiative is being pursued in line with the vision and guidance of the Chief Minister of Assam and expressed confidence that the collaboration with BMCH would help accelerate progress towards achieving this target.

Barpeta Medical College and Hospital Principal Dr. Ramen Talukdar described the agreement as a landmark initiative and noted that it was the first such collaboration involving a medical college and hospital in the state. He said the partnership would contribute significantly to enhancing public awareness about cancer while strengthening efforts towards early detection and prevention.

The MoU was formally signed by Dr. Jayaprakash Yadav on behalf of the Assam Cancer Care Foundation and Dr. Ramen Talukdar on behalf of Barpeta Medical College and Hospital.