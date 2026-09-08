Barpeta pays tribute to Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on his birth centenary

The Barpeta District Administration today observed the birth centenary of legendary Assamese poet, musician, composer and filmmaker Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, paying tribute to the enduring legacy of Sudhakantha, whose music continues to inspire generations.

The central programme of the centenary celebration was organised at the Conference Hall of the Office of the District Commissioner, Barpeta. The programme commenced with floral tributes offered to the portrait of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika by officials and staff of the DC office, Barpeta.

The gathering thereafter resonated with Dr. Hazarika's timeless music as specially-abled artist Shri Manoj Kalita rendered the iconic Bhupendra Sangeet “Axom Amar Rupohi.”

Speaking on the life and works of the legendary bard, Shri Utpal Das, employee of the Office of the District Commissioner and an eminent artist, highlighted the formative years and artistic journey of Dr. Hazarika and his immense contribution to Assamese culture and music.

Shri Pranjal Pratim Konwar, ACS, ADC (Culture), Barpeta, also shared interesting trivia and lesser-known aspects of Dr. Hazarika's life, offering the gathering a glimpse into the personality behind the legendary artist.

The programme concluded on a stirring note with all those present joining in unison to sing the iconic “Bistirna Parore”, one of Dr. Hazarika's most enduring compositions and a powerful expression of his universal humanist vision.

The programme was arranged and anchored by Shri Bidyut Bikash Das, Cultural Development Officer, Barpeta.

As part of the centenary observance, all offices and educational institutions across Barpeta district also organised floral tributes and cultural activities commemorating Dr. Bhupen Hazarika and his unparalleled contribution to Assamese society and Indian culture.

Among the initiatives, the Office of the Inspector of Schools organised a district-level open quiz competition at Dakshin Barpeta Vidyamandir School, dedicated to the life and legacy of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Born at Sadiya, Assam, on September 8, 1926, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika became one of India's most celebrated cultural icons. His songs, deeply rooted in the life and landscape of Assam, carried universal messages of humanity, brotherhood, communal harmony and empathy. Widely known as the “Bard of the Brahmaputra” and Sudhakantha, his artistic legacy transcends linguistic and geographical boundaries.

Dr. Hazarika was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1992 and was posthumously conferred the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2019.