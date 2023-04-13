Barpeta police have arrested Zakir Hussain, who is associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI), from Delhi. The police arrested him on the basis of the confession of CFI national treasurer Zahidul Islam, who has a family relationship with the arrested Zakir Hussain.

In 2011, Zakir Hussain had gone to Delhi for employment from Koyakusi in Barpeta. He now works with a finance company and has his own house in Delhi. The police are currently interrogating him.

Earlier this month, Barpeta police had arrested two PFI leaders, Zakir Hussain and Abu Sama, from Barpeta Road railway station. The police then arrested Zakir Hussain and Abu Sama from their respective homes in Delhi on the basis of the confession of CFI national treasurer Zahidul Islam.

CFI leader Zahidul Islam and PFI leaders Zakir Hussain and Abu Sama have been taken into custody by Barpeta police for five days. The police have not released any further information about the case.

This is not the first time that someone associated with the PFI has been arrested in the region. The PFI has been under the scanner of the authorities for its alleged links with terrorist organizations.