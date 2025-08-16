Assam: Barpeta’s Ram Rai Indoor Stadium hosts first sporting event

Barpeta’s newly-constructed Ram Rai Indoor Stadium came alive on August 15 as it hosted its first-ever sporting event, the Independence Cup 2025, organized by the District Badminton Association, Barpeta, with support from the Assam Badminton Association.

Held on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day, the tournament drew more than 58 participants from across the district, turning the day into a milestone in Barpeta’s sporting journey.

The atmosphere inside the stadium was charged with excitement as players across age groups battled it out on the indoor courts. The event was inaugurated in the presence of District Commissioner of Barpeta, Sri Rohan Kr. Jha, IAS, who attended as chief guest and encouraged the players, while lauding the efforts of the organizers. The Assam Badminton Association, under whose guidance the tournament was held, was praised for its continuing role in strengthening grassroots badminton across Assam. Organizers expressed their gratitude to the Hon’ble Chief Minister and President of the Assam Badminton Association, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Working President Sri Tuliram Ronghang and Honorary Secretary Omar Rashid, for their constant support.

A poignant moment came with a tribute to Late Jaydev Das, father of Dr. Ranadev Das. In his memory, all the awards of the tournament were donated by Sri Biswajit Das, giving the occasion an emotional depth and reminding everyone of sport’s power to unite communities in both competition and remembrance.

The matches across categories showcased spirited performances. In the Under-15 Girls’ Singles, Himika Kashyap emerged champion after defeating Sristisikha Das, while Zarna Das secured third place. The Under-13 Boys’ Singles title went to Sagar Pathak, who overcame strong resistance from Pranchu Bharadwaz, while Jirtha Raj Barman finished third. In the Under-17 Boys’ Singles, Ganesh Barman clinched the title, with Bishal Barman finishing runner-up and Bhargab Das in third. Ganesh later partnered with Bishal to win the Under-17 Boys’ Doubles, defeating the duo of Jyotirmoy Talukdar and Sandipan Bharali, while Sagar Pathak and Krishanjyoti Das secured third place. The Men’s Doubles saw the loudest cheers of the day, as Mansur Shahriyar and Pritam Pathak proved unbeatable to lift the champions’ trophy. Parthajit Das and Udipta Das finished runners-up, while Sunil Boro and Kapil Pathak claimed third place.

Each winner was honored with a trophy and medal, while every participant carried home a Certificate of Participation signed by Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, ensuring that all players received recognition for their efforts. For many, it was not just a competition but a celebration of possibility, as the modern stadium provided young athletes a platform to showcase their talent.

The organizers expressed immense satisfaction with the successful inauguration of the stadium through the Independence Cup 2025, describing it as the beginning of a new sporting chapter for Barpeta. District Commissioner Rohan Kr. Jha, in his closing remarks, highlighted the importance of sports in shaping character and discipline among youth and expressed hope that Barpeta’s young shuttlers would one day represent Assam and India.

As the medal ceremonies concluded and families, students, and supporters filled the venue with cheers and applause, the Independence Cup stood out as more than just a tournament. It marked the dawn of a new era for Barpeta’s sporting culture—an Independence Day that celebrated not only the nation’s freedom but also the district’s fresh step towards nurturing talent and building a future in sports.