The Barpeta district administration has restricted all government and private ferry services beyond 4 pm daily following a boat collision at Bohori Ghat that left 15 people injured.

The order, issued by District Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Chairman Nabadeep Pathak under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, came into immediate effect and will remain in force until further notice.

Under the new restrictions, all ferry operators and boat owners have been directed to complete their final trips and suspend passenger services by 4 pm. No vessel will be allowed to ferry passengers beyond the stipulated time without prior approval from the competent authority.

The administration said the decision was taken to minimise risks associated with ferry operations during evening and night hours, particularly due to reduced visibility, winter fog and other navigational hazards.

The order also makes it mandatory for ferry operators, lessees and boat owners to ensure that vessels carrying passengers have valid licences and are equipped with adequate safety measures.

To enforce the restrictions, Circle Officers, Inland Water Transport (IWT) officials, Sectional Officers and other concerned authorities have been directed to monitor ferry ghats in their respective jurisdictions and ensure strict compliance.

The administration has also instructed that ferry services be suspended immediately during heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, poor visibility or whenever a weather warning is issued by the competent authority.

Warning of strict action against violations, the district administration said any negligence in implementing the prescribed safety measures would invite action under the Disaster Management Act and other applicable laws.

The restrictions come amid renewed concerns over passenger safety on inland waterways following the Bohori Ghat collision. The administration's order seeks to regulate ferry operations and reduce the risks faced by passengers, particularly during adverse weather and low-visibility conditions.