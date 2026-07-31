Barpeta schools collect 41,000 textbooks for flood-hit students in Upper Assam

The Barpeta District Education Department has launched an initiative to support students affected by the devastating floods in Upper Assam, collecting around 41,000 textbooks from school book banks for distribution in flood-hit districts.

The initiative is being led by Bitupan Hazarika, Inspector of Schools for Barpeta and Bajali districts, with the support of teachers from nearly 2,100 schools across the two districts.

Textbooks covering all subjects from Class 1 to Class 12 are being collected, sorted and prepared for dispatch. The books will be sent in phases to flood-affected districts, including Sivasagar, Jorhat and Charaideo, where many students have lost educational materials due to the floods.

The collected textbooks will first be transported to Guwahati before being distributed among students in the affected areas.

According to the Education Department, nearly 20 lakh textbooks are required to meet the educational needs of students affected by the floods across Upper Assam.

Hazarika appealed to teachers and educational institutions in other districts to join the initiative and contribute textbooks from their school book banks to help ensure that flood-affected students can continue their education without prolonged disruption.

The initiative is expected to provide immediate academic support to students as flood-hit communities begin the process of recovery and rehabilitation.