Barpeta set for AGP advantage after Congress nomination rejected

In a significant development ahead of the Assam Assembly elections, the Barpeta constituency appears to tilt in favour of the Asom Gana Parishad after the nomination of Mahananda Sarkar from the Indian National Congress was rejected by the Election Commission of India.

The final decision was announced after the last hearing at the Barpeta Deputy Commissioner’s office. The nomination of Mahananda Sarkar was cancelled due to discrepancies in Form A.

With the rejection, the only major party candidate left in the fray is Dipak Kumar Das of the AGP, significantly strengthening the party’s position in the constituency.

However, the contest is not entirely uncontested, as several independent candidates—including Uddhab Chandra Das and Gagan Chandra Haloi have had their nominations accepted and will remain in the race.

The rejection of the Congress candidate’s nomination has reshaped the electoral dynamics in Barpeta, with political observers noting that the absence of a major opposition contender could provide a decisive edge to the AGP, unless independent candidates manage to consolidate votes on the ground.