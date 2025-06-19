The District Administration, Barpeta, is set to roll out the “Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan” from 15th to 30th June, 2025.

The nationwide drive aims to ensure the tribal population of the district benefits from the key welfare schemes and ensure doorstep delivery of benefits.

In a meeting held on Monday at Conference Hall, O/o the District Commissioner, chaired by ADC Geetashri Lachit, ACS, Circle Officers were directed to identify tribal areas under their jurisdiction and hold camps in every revenue circle.

Meanwhile, the line departments have been asked to set up stalls and conduct awareness activities in those camps.

At the same time, the District Administration has earmarked locations to hold such meetings at each Block of the district.

The campaign will offer registration of beneficiaries for Aadhaar card, ration cards, Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY), caste certificates, Kisan Credit Cards, PM-Kisan benefits, Jan Dhan accounts, and pensions under old age, widow, and disability categories.

Circle Officers and department heads attended the meeting, which aims to drive last-mile delivery of welfare schemes and tribal empowerment through maximum participation.

Earlier this month, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, kickstarted the drive in the state in Dibrugarh.