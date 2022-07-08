In the race to achieve one's dream and carve an identity in this fast paced world, Barpeta's Mehboob Haque is on the path to relish his dreams as he gets to represent his country in the international podium.

Mehboob Haque, a promising footballer from Kumullipara village in the Barpeta district, has been chosen for the Under - 17 Beach soccer football tournament in Portugal.

Mehboob Haque will play for The Dias United Sports Club in Portugal.

The teenage footballer who has brought glory to his home state Assam will be leaving for Portugal this coming week.

From July 14 to July 18, he will compete as a goalkeeper for India's only Dias United Sports Club in the Beach Soccer Football Tournament at the Figueira da Foz Beach Sports Complex in Portugal.

The footballer will travel to Mumbai on July 9 and then fly to Portugal with the team.

Mehboob, a resident of Kumullipara village in Barpeta, qualified for the event by competing in a football match for Assam in Nagpur.

Expressing his happiness on being selected to represent his country at the international level Mehboob says that he wishes to become a great player and continue to bring laurels for his country. "I have been associated with this sport for the last 5-6 years. I started off with district level and reached the Nationals by winning league matches. I represented Assam in Nagpur and will now be playing for the country in Portugal."

"I am happy and delighted to be a part of the team and will play as the goalkeeper. My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo and I wish to become a good player in the future," added Mehboob.