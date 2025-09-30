Barsapara stadium set for Women's World Cup curtain-raiser amidst tribute to Zubeen Garg

Guwahati is all set to script history as it hosts the opening clash of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, where India will take on Sri Lanka in what promises to be a high-voltage encounter.

Ahead of the much-anticipated contest, Sri Lanka captain Chamari Atapattu expressed confidence in her side’s preparation. Addressing the media on Monday, she said,

“We are ready for the first game. Since the tournament is being held in India, they will naturally be strong contenders, but we are equally determined to give our best. As co-hosts this time, we want to put forward our finest cricket. Playing in Guwahati for the very first time will be a special experience, and we will try to deliver our best performance.”

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also shared her thoughts at the pre-match press conference, praising young wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry for her performances in the warm-up games.

“Uma has done very well in both the practice matches. Whether she will feature in the playing XI for the first game in Guwahati, I cannot confirm right now as we are not announcing the final XI today. But she is certainly an important player for us,” Kaur noted.

Adding an emotional touch to the spectacle, the Barsapara Stadium has been adorned with images of late Assamese music legend Zubeen Garg, offering a heartfelt tribute to the singer whose legacy continues to resonate with the people of Assam.