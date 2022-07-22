The Gauhati High Court on Thursday granted bail to 19-year-old Barshashree Buragohain, who was arrested two months ago for writing a poem on social media, allegedly supporting the banned outfit ULFA-I.

Ecstatic on the court’s order, Barshashree’s father while speaking to media personnel says, “I am extremely happy today. I am unable to find words to express my happiness. I would like to express my gratitude to CM Sarma, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and all media personnel, government representatives who quickened the process of Barshashree’s early release.’’

“Since May 17, our family members have been undergoing an uncertain situation. After passing many sleepless nights, skipping meals, today I am extremely happy and would like to express my happiness in front of everyone,’’ adds Barshashree’s father.

“After discussions and tribulations, my family decided to write a letter to the Chief Minister, taking full cognizance of the matter and promising such incident will not be repeated in the future ever again,’’ says Barshashree’s father.

Meanwhile the release order is still with the Gauhati High Court. The Golaghat Central Jail is waiting for the arrival of the release order to further the process of Buragohain’s release.

Justice Ajit Borthakur granted bail to Barshashree Buragohain, who is currently lodged in the Golaghat Central Jail, after the state lawyer refrained from opposing her bail plea.

The judge directed that Buragohain has been released on bail against one surety of Rs 25,000.

Buragohain was detained on the night of May 17 from Uriamghat and later shifted to Golaghat for allegedly writing a poem titled ‘Akou Korim Rashtra Droh’ (will rebel against the nation again).