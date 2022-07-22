After spending nearly two months in jail, 19-year-old college student Barshashree Buragohain finally stepped out of prison as an ecstatic Ajit Buragohain, waiting impatiently to meet his daughter, couldn’t stop his emotions after seeing her.

Accompanied by her parents, Barshashree expressed her gratitude to the media people and the people of Assam.

Barshashree was released from the prison at around 6:45 pm today, following which she went to her home along with her parents.

Addressing the media people, Barshashree said, "I would like to express my gratitude to the media community and to the administration. I am fine and my exams went well. I regret writing the poem. I have taken lessons and regret my actions. "

The Gauhati High Court had granted bail to the 19-year-old B.Sc second-semester student who was arrested on May 17 for writing a poem allegedly supporting the banned outfit ULFA-I.

Buragohain was lodged in the Golaghat Central Jail since her arrest on May 17.

After the state lawyer refrained from opposing her bail plea, Justice Ajit Borthakur granted bail to Barshashree Buragohain.

The judge directed that Buragohain be released on bail with one surety of Rs 25,000.

Buragohain was detained on the night of May 17 from Uriamghat and later shifted to Golaghat for allegedly writing a poem titled ‘Akou Korim Rashtra Droh’ (will rebel against the nation again).