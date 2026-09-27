Basistha Police seize drugs worth Rs 1.5 crore in Guwahati’s Seuj Nagar, one detained

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Bashistha Police seized 19 packets of suspected drugs, estimated to be worth around Rs 1.5 crore, from Seuj Nagar in Guwahati.

The seizure was reportedly made from Bhaven Pegu, a resident of Machkhowa in Dhemaji district. The drugs were recovered during an operation conducted by Bashistha Police as part of their ongoing efforts to curb drug trafficking in the city.

The latest seizure comes just two days after police reportedly recovered another consignment of drugs valued at approximately Rs 2 crore, highlighting the continuing efforts of law enforcement agencies to crack down on the illegal drug trade in Guwahati.

Further details regarding the type and quantity of drugs contained in the 19 packets, as well as the circumstances surrounding the seizure, are awaited.

Further investigation is expected to establish the source of the consignment and determine whether others were involved in the alleged drug trafficking network.