Basistha Police seize heroin, arrest notorious drug supplier in Guwahati

In a renewed anti-drug operation, Basistha Police arrested a notorious drug supplier and seized a significant quantity of heroin from the Lalmatia-Beharbari area of Guwahati.

The accused, identified as Bokol Gol Mohammad Ali, was apprehended during the operation. According to police, he had allegedly concealed around 25 grams of heroin in two specially hidden compartments inside a vehicle and was transporting the contraband.

The narcotics were recovered and seized during the raid, following which the accused was taken into custody.

Police have initiated legal proceedings against the accused and are continuing their investigation to trace possible links to a wider drug trafficking network.

The operation is part of Basistha Police's ongoing drive against narcotics trafficking and drug-related crimes in the city.